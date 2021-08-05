James M. Manusakis, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Manusakis, 78, of Hermitage passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Thursday morning, August 5, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Manusakis was born November 13, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Nicholas and Elma (Johnson) Manusakis.

He attended Champion, Ohio High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1960.

A proud veteran, Jim served as a Jet Mechanic for eight years, and was honorably discharged in 1968.

For many years, he was employed by Packard Electric Corp, Warren, Ohio; where he worked in many capacities prior to his retirement in 2001.

Jim was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

An outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting and boating. Jim also had a talent for working with his hands and excelled at carpentry and furniture making. A “Grill Master,” Jim loved preparing his famous grilled chicken pizzas, lamb-on-the-rod dinners and baking koulourakia (Greek) cookies.

A family man, Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Papa, as Jim was lovingly called by his beloved granddaughter, Mia and grandson, Nick, he never missed an opportunity to support them at their many activities, sporting events, or musical performances.

His wife, Rosalie (Bucci) Manusakis, whom he married January 27, 1991, survives at home in Hermitage.

Also surviving are a daughter, Melissa (Jay Johnston) Rice, Sharon; a son, Joe (Kimberly) Rice, Columbus, OH; two grandchildren, Mia Cabraja, Sharon and Nicholas Rice, Columbus, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Betty Morgan, Brookfield and many nieces and nephews and several great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother, Nicholas and his beloved dog, Macy Grace.

The family would like to express their gratitude to UPMC Hospice and McGonigle Ambulance Service for their kindness and exceptional care.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday August 10, 2021 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, in the church, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, as celebrant.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland AL, Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.