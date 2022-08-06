SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Calhoun, 39, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 1, 2022.

Jimmy was born June 5, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of James and Catherine (Pettit) Calhoun.

After moving to the Shenango Valley at the age of 6, he later graduated from Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Jimmy was of the Methodist faith.

He had a life-long love for music and enjoyed attending concerts with friends.

Jimmy is survived by his parents, James and Catherine Calhoun, of Sevierville, Tennessee; two uncles,

Donald Calhoun (Cathy) of Florida and Michael Pettit (Karen) of Culloden, West Virginia; an aunt, Ruth

Anne Oviatt (Clint) of Erie, Pennsylvania and numerous cousins.

In addition to his maternal and paternal grandparents, he was preceded in death by an uncle,

Kenneth Pettit.

There will be no calling hours and the funeral service will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.