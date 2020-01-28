James “Jimmy” Rauso, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jimmy” Rauso, 78, of Hermitage, passed away Monday evening, January 27, 2020, in Sharon Regional Health System.

Mr. Rauso was born August 4, 1941, in New Castle, a son of the late Frank and Mary (DeMasi) Rauso and attended New Castle High School.

Following high school, he served his country in the US Army.

Upon his honorable discharge, Jimmy worked several years as a hotel and bar manager. In the 1980’s he and his wife owner and operated “Sharpys” in Sharpsville, where he acquired the nickname “Sharpy.” Most recently he was employed more than 20 years as a salesperson for Sharon Packaging, retiring in 2008.

Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman, he liked spending time at his hunting camp and introducing his grandsons to hunting and fishing. Above all, he loved his family and cherished the time he was able to spend with all of them.

He is survived by his wife, the former Judith Reed, whom he married December 15, 1968; a daughter, Jamie Pietrantonio and her husband Randy; a son-in-law, Marc Mastroianni, all of Hermitage; two grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Moore; five great grandchildren, Hannah, Kinley, Kiley and Jayden Moore and Sophia Thomas and two sisters, Madeline Gurneal, of Hermitage, and Regina Chiafullo and her husband Carl, of Wampum, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by two daughters, Jodi Mastroianni and Janel Rauso-Miller; five sisters, Gemma Thomas, Vivian Rauso, Francine Carabbia, Rose Marcantino and Mary Ann Rauso and a brother, Mickie Rauso.

The family would like to thank Sharon Regional Transitional Care Unit and Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and great care.

Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday, January 30, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 5:00 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home, with Rev. David Walters, chaplain at Amedisys Hospice, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.