HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Russell Antel, 72, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Antel was born on November 1, 1949, in Sewickley, P ennsylvania, a son of the late Robert and Elva (Cujas) Antel.

He lived his childhood in Hopewell Township with his parents and brother, Dale “Robert” Antel, who survives in Cape Code, Massachusetts.

In 1968, Jim graduated from Hopewell High School and attended Butler County Community College, where he studied accounting.

At the age of 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. From 1970-1971, Jim served in the Infantry Division, where he walked point and was also a part of a Special Forces Hunter/Killer Team.

After the war, he started working as a field service technician for Diebold Inc., servicing bank alarms and ATMs in the surrounding area. He retired after 40 years of service and earned his CDL License to become a bus driver with STA in Hermitage. He drove for the local area school district’s sporting events and field trips during the Fall and Spring. While driving the bus, he enjoyed watching the students play sports and attending their various events. In the Summers, he would drive for Zambelli Fireworks delivering fireworks all over the country.

He was a devoted family man and deeply loved his children and grandchildren.

Jim was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

He liked to camp, travel and go for rides on his boat at Pymatuning Lake. Jim loved Boy Scouts and served as a Scout Leader. He looked forward to spending the week with his son at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation. Jim also loved riding roller coasters and taking his family on an annual vacation to Cedar Point. Additionally, he was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.

On February 12, 1983, he married his wife, Diane (Tomko) Antel. Together they had two children, a son James Antel and his wife Jill (Turrisi); and a daughter, Jayne (Antel) Kornbau and her husband Matthew. He also had five beautiful grandchildren, Maeli, Alyssa, Astyn, Mira and Kyler.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the John Tomko Playground, C/O Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148; or the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Denny Blauser, officiating.

Interment: Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.