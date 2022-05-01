SCOTTDALE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” L. Vies, 82, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born July 20, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, the only son of the late Louis James and Tillie Peterisin Vies.

A proud veteran, Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and had a profound appreciation for his country and its flag.

After retiring as an installer and repairman with Verizon, Jim was active in many roles working alongside his family at Fox’s Pizza Den in Scottdale.

In his spare time, you could often find Jim on the golf course, where he loved to play and visit with friends, both old and new. In addition, he was an active member of the Scottdale Elks Lodge #777, Scottdale Moose and the Scottdale and Mt. Pleasant Firemen.

A devoted husband, father, “pap”, brother and brother-in-law, he loved nothing more than caring for his family and spending time with all of them.

Jim is survived by three daughters, Julie Vies Ritenour, Cranberry; Jennifer Olack and husband Brian, Scottdale and Janine Morgan and husband John, Scottdale; one son, Jason Vies and fiancé Erin Negri, Scottdale; four grandchildren, Joshua Ritenour, Jacob Ritenour and wife Bree, Colton Vies and Jenna Morgan and fiancé Brandon Galley; three sisters, Renee Yaneick, Patricia Lewandowski and Carol Stohl and husband Frank.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Jean S. Dorton Vies (May 10, 2010).

Those who wish to honor Jim, may make memorial donations to the Scottdale Fire Department, P.O. Box 73, Scottdale, PA 15683.

In keeping with Jim’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

