HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” C. Kerins, 76, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Mr. Kerins was born on February 20, 1947, in Sharon, a son of the late Daniel Reinsel Kerins and Mary Henighan Kerins.

He was a 1965 graduate of Sharon High School and attended Penn State University.

An honorable veteran, he proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force.

He retired from Wheatland Tube Company after 47 years of service. Jim was the General Manager of Production and Shipping and he went to great lengths to make sure the order was received on time and in sync with Wheatland’s motto- “Right, Right From the Beginning.”

Jim was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He mentored and assisted countless individuals, both male and female, young and old in maintaining sobriety. No matter the day or time, he was there for anyone reaching out for help. He lived the creed of “God grant me the serenity…” to its fullest and was never ashamed to tell people he was in AA.

Family was the core of Jim’s life. He most enjoyed being with his family and friends and his numerous nieces and nephews meant the world to him. A generous and compassionate person, Jim went out of his way to silently help people.

He also had a gift of Irish storytelling with the ability to embellish stories to the delight of friends, family and especially his nieces and nephews, who adored him.

He is survived by four sisters, Kay (Dick) Santell, Hermitage, Mary Lynn (Bob) Grande, North Canton, Ohio, Susanne (Bill) Hamilton, Hermitage, and Ginny (Bill) Grunenwald, Trafford, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Dan (Kay) Kerins, Palm Coast, FL, Bill (Kathy) Kerins, Aurora, Ohio, and Mike (Lorie) Kerins, Carolina Shores, North Carolina; 17 nieces and nephews; and 18 great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Elliott; a brother-in-law, Jerry Elliott; and an infant sister, Joanne Kerins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Church of Notre Dame Church, please specify Music Ministry in memo, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 18, 2023 in the Church of the Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant. Military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex Honor Guard.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

