James “Jamie” McMasters, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jamie” McMasters, 54, of New Castle passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. McMasters was born May 23, 1965, in New Castle, a son of Constance (Stevenson) Kennedy; she survives.

He worked as a cook for Domino’s Pizza in New Castle and later as a manager at Ryan’s Steak House, Lima, Ohio.

James enjoyed many things, most notably coloring, woodworking and cooking. He also loved electronics and would make his own radios and televisions.

Besides his mother, James is survived by his stepfather, Robert J. Kennedy, Sr.; three sisters, Maryellen Rodgers (Dale), Christina Wagner(Anthony) and Julie Ann Coryea and her husband, Dale; a brother, Robert J. Kennedy, Jr. and multiple aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Jamie was preceded in death by his grandmother, June C. Lynch; grandfather, Joseph L. Stevenson and a brother, Thomas M. McMasters, Jr.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., until the time of service, Thursday, September 12, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, in the funeral home following visitation, with Rev. Darren Abraham.

Interment will be in Mt. Hermon Union Cemetery, Mt. Jackson.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.