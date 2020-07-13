James J. LaMantia, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James J. LaMantia, Jr., 77, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Friday evening, July 10, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. LaMantia was born January 31, 1943, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James J. LaManita, Sr. and Elizabeth “Betty” (Schaffer) LaMantia.

A 1962 graduate of Blairsville High School, Blairsville, Pennsylvania, he also attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Bucknell University, Bucknell, Pennsylvania.

Jim retired from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, where he worked as a loan underwriter at their corporate headquarters in Hermitage for several years. He had previously worked in management positions for several other banking institutions in Western Pennsylvania.

An avid golfer, Jim was a member of Wanango Country Club in Sugarcreek, Pennsylvania and played in several golf leagues. He was also a member of the Hidden Valley Sportsman’s Club in West Middlesex and enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and taking photographs, particularly landscapes. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Tracy LaMantia and her husband, Dennis McManus, West Boylston, Massachusetts and Nikki Wilson and her husband, Eric, Bristow, Virginia; a sister, Susan O’Meara and her husband, Peter, South Orleans, Massachusetts and six grandchildren, Savannah, Amelia and Matthew McManus, and Ryan, Seth and Ellyse Wilson.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, David LaMantia and an infant grandson, Nathan Wilson.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 14, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.