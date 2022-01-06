

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James J. “Jim” Jones, 59, of Sharpsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Jim was born October 14, 1962, in Sharon, a son of Ralph H. “Rip” and Mary Ann (Bornes) Jones.

He was a 1980 graduate of Sharpsville High School and attended Penn State Shenango Campus.

He was employed as a supervisor at local mills, most recently for the former Sawhill Tubular Division Armco, Sharon. Upon its closing, he followed his passion and started his own business, Jones Woodworking.

Jim enjoyed being outside and cooking on the grill. He was also a lover of animals, especially his dog, Chloe. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others and his generosity of time and resources.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Jones, Sharpsville; his longtime girlfriend, Brenda Griffin, Sharpsville and two brothers, Michael Jones and his fiancé Vicki Duffy, New Wilmington and Patrick Jones, Sharpsville.

He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Tammy Lynne Jones; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Sarah Jones; maternal grandparents, Louis and Mary Bornes; an aunt, Sally Harry and an uncle, John Alan Bornes.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.Heart.org

All services will be private for family and close friends. Masks will be required for those in attendance.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.