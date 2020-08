SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Eric Thomas Pagan, 38, of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, August 6, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital following a courageous three week battle with Covid-19.

Eric was born July 27, 1982 in Sharon, a son of Michael and Diane (Gilliland) Pagan. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 2001 and later completed courses at Winner Culinary School in Transfer.