HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Follmeyer, 84, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, November 15, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. James Power, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.