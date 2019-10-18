James G. “Jim” Laird, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James G. “Jim” Laird, 75, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage.

Mr. Laird was born April 16, 1944, in Sharon, a son of Gilbert G. “Jake” and Evelyn Mae (Thompson) Laird. He attended West Middlesex Elementary School, where he participated in the Boy Scouts, and later graduated from what is now The ARC of Mercer County School in Hermitage.

Jim worked as custodian at the former Malleable Steel Mill and The Herald, both in Sharon. He also worked in the same capacity at West Middlesex Schools and the PA Blind Association, Farrell.

Jim was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, Mercer, and belonged to the church bowling league for many years.

An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, he enjoyed watching the games on television. He also loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Surviving are two sisters, Denise (Jeffery) Moore and Dianna (Roger) Kilgore, all of Hermitage; five nieces; three great-nieces and four great-nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial donations may be directed to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 2090 Mercer-West Middlesex Rd., Mercer, PA 16137.

Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday, October 21, 2019 in Lebanon Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be immediately following at noon, in the church, with Assistant Pastor, Tom Wilson, and, Pastor, August Hurst, co-officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.