James F. Herrmann, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Herrmann, of Sharpsville, a loving father and husband, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side Monday evening, November 16, 2020. He was 84.

Mr. Herrmann was born June 19, 1936, in Sharpsville, a son of Jacob and Sarah (Barlett) Herrmann, and graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1954.

In 1956, Jim married his beloved wife, Josephine (Sulick) Herrmann. They were married for 62 years until her passing in 2018.

From 1959 to 1967, he proudly served in the Pennsylvania National Guard in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In 1995, Jim retired as a Supervisor and Maintenance Planning Coordinator from Sawhill Tubular, now Wheatland Tube, Sharon, following 40 years of employment. He also owned Herrmann’s Atlantic gas station in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania from 1958 to 1960.

An outdoorsman, Jim loved to hunt and was a lifelong member of the Western Reserve Hunting Club. He also enjoyed playing golf and bowling.

He helped to form the Sawhill Salary Golf League which is now Wheatland Tube Golf League.

Jim also belonged to the St. Michael’s Church Golf League and Bowling League, as well as the Hickory City Ten-Pin Bowling League for 40 years.

Jim is survived by two daughters, Jodi Herrmann, Cortland, Ohio and Jill Kelly, Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Megan Kelly, Fort Worth, Texas and a sister, Esther Herrmann Rockwell, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Clyde Herrmann; and a sister, Multreda Herrmann Stull.

All services will be private.

Interment: St. Michael Byzantine Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



