James F. Gilmore, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Gilmore, “The Big Guy,” 83, of Warren, Ohio, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Cleveland Clinic’s Main Campus, following a period of congestive heart failure.

Mr. Gilmore was born October 4, 1936, in Howland, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Clara (Waldeck) Gilmore.

Jim grew up working in the family business, Gilmore’s Greenhouse Florist. At the age of 13, Jim lost his father to an untimely death. Immediately following, he applied for his hardship driver’s license which enabled him to take over floral deliveries for the business.

He was a 1954 graduate of Howland High School, where he played on the boys varsity basketball team.

Jim started his own landscape build firm in 1969, J. Gilmore Design Landscaper. His son, Bart, bought the company in 1995 and Jim continued his involvement in the company until his death. By 2020, Jim had worked for Bart at the company as long as Bart had worked for him. Jim, and his wife, Sandy, were still handling the weekly pickups at the Lake County nurseries. For more than 60 years, Jim’s designs have shaped and complimented the landscape of business fronts and homes throughout the valley and his impact will remain to be seen for decades to come.

Jim honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

In addition to collecting cars and riding motorcycles, Jim also enjoyed spending his winters in Bonta Springs, Florida. His boisterous laugh always had a way of filling a room and letting everyone know he was nearby.

He married his wife of nearly 60 years, the former Sandra Bissell, on October 8, 1960, and she survives at home in Warren, Ohio. Also surviving are a daughter, Jacinda (Marc) Mansell of Southlake, Texas; a son, Bart Gilmore (JoAnn Kolarik) of Cortland, Ohio; two grandsons, Foster Gilmore and Moss Mansell and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Eyrich; a brother, Robert Gilmore and two nephews, Daniel and Gary Gilmore.

The family suggest memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

