HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. MacArthur, 76, of Hermitage, passed away with his wife at his side, Friday evening, November 18, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. MacArthur was born June 12, 1946, in Grove City, a son of the late Everett MacArthur and Helen (McDowell) Jackson.

A 1966 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage; he also attended Youngstown State University and later completed an associate’s degree in criminal justice at Hartnell College, Salinas, California.

Jim was employed by the California Department of Corrections and worked as a corrections officer at Soledad State Prison, Soledad, California. Later in life, he worked as a systems analyst for Electronic Data Systems (EDS), Monterey, California.

An avid golfer, Jim participated in many golf leagues throughout his life, both in California and locally. He was a classic muscle car enthusiast with a particular appreciation for Ford Mustangs, owning several of them throughout his life. Jim also enjoyed taking on restoration projects for cars and was a member of the Salinas Valley Street Rodders Car Club.

Above all else, Jim loved being a grandpa and spending time with his family.

His wife, Linda (Moore) MacArthur, whom he married December 4, 2004, survives at home in Hermitage.

He is also survived by a daughter, Shawna Strait and her husband, Kevin, of Colorado; a son, Justin MacArthur of California; three grandchildren, Zachary, Kevin and Elizabeth Ackerman; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte and a cousin, Sandra Kays, of Florida, with whom he remained very close with his entire life.

In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Laird Jackson, who helped raise him and had a profound impact on his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at stjude.org/donate or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hour will be from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.