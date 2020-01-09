James E. DeLong, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. DeLong, 88, of Hermitage, formerly of Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Delong was born July 12, 1931 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

James retired as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Following his retirement, he taught air conditioning and refrigeration at a technical school.

James loved airplanes and flying. He took flight classes and eventually was able to fly alone. In his spare time, he built model airplanes. He also enjoyed reading, camping and eating Chinese food.

He is survived by a daughter-in-law, Grace DeLong, of Kinsman, Ohio; four grandsons, Paul DeLong II, Jason, Shaun and Cory DeLong; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Dylon and Ava Marie DeLong and many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Paul DeLong; a sister, Donna Beatty and two brothers, Donald and Norman DeLong.

In keeping with James wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

