James E. Capuzzi, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Capuzzi, Jr., 85, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Capuzzi was born June 2, 1934, in Farrell, a son of the late James, Sr. and Lorna (Lloyd) Capuzzi and attended Farrell High School.

In the 1950’s Jimmy was employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant and owned and operated Capuzzi Motors in the 70’s.

He had a beautiful smile and was always positive. He had a nature ability for storytelling and loved to embellish them.

Jimmy was an avid boxing fan and competed in amateur boxing when he was younger. He also enjoyed golfing, especially with his son-in-law, Tony. He looked forward to the Lloyd-Mason reunions and reminiscing about the old days with his cousins.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Lou Turner, whom he married October 28, 1968; four children, Julie (Mike) Saverko of Hermitage, Lorna Smith of Lordstown, Karla (Anthony) McLusky of Sharon and Melanie Capuzzi of Hermitage; eight grandchildren, Christina Miller and her fiancé, Joe, Jason Miller, Jeffrey Rodondi, Nichole Brudowski, Sarah Smith, Brianna Miller, Melisa Capuzzi and Michael Clarke; two great-grandchildren, Aria Elfritz and Danica Bliss; a sister, Marilynn Capuzzi of Chicago, Illinois and a brother, Richard “Dick” Capuzzi of Florida. Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Peggy (Don) Turjan of Hermitage and Janis (Donald) Rodgers of Clark and two stepsons, David (Susan) Gollner and William James Gollner, all of Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his stepmother, Emily Capuzzi; a sister, Catherine Capuzzi and a son-in-law, John Smith.

Calling hour will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Tuesday, January 21, in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, in the church following visitation, with Rev. Christopher Bobby, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

