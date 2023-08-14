HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Buchanan, Jr., 60, of Hermitage, passed away suddenly with his family by his side, on Saturday evening, August 12, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

“Jim,” or “Bucky,” was born on March 31, 1963, in Sharon, a son of James and Sherry (Gregg) Buchanan.

He was a 1981 graduate of Sharon High School.

Jim was employed for nearly 20 years as a crane man at NLMK, Farrell.

He enjoyed his work, fishing, playing the lottery, crossword puzzles, backyard fires and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also liked attending bar Bingo at the VFW, taking rides in the country and caring for his dogs, Jasmin and Gigi.

Jim spent six years living in Florida, enjoying the sun, Apollo Beach and setting off fireworks for his family at his home.

He is survived by his mother, Sherry of Farrell; four sisters, Jamie Dobrozdravic, Cyndi Buchanan and Gina Scott, all of Florida and Karen (Jack) Spehn of Arizona; three brothers, Robin (Pam) Buchanan of Alabama, Gregg (Lee Anne) Buchanan of Greenville, Jeff (Sue Ann) Buchanan of Farrell and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was greeted in heaven by his father, James, Sr. and a brother-in-law, Paul Dobrozdravic.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, in the chapel of Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2619 East State Street, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.