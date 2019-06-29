James David “Jim” Bolger Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – James David “Jim” Bolger, 92, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, in St. Paul Home, Greenville.

Mr. Boger was born January 20, 1927, in Rochester, New York, a son of David John and Susan Frances (Stewart) Bolger.

He grew up in Sharon, attended Sharon schools, and was raised in the Roman Catholic faith.

Jim married the former, Catherine Louise Bell, September 30, 1947 and she passed away in 1984.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was stationed in Germany. He started his working career at Sharon Coal and Ice and retired from P.I. & I. Motor Express, Masury, Ohio, after 30 years of service. During his tenure, Jim served a stint as Union Steward and was the recipient of numerous safe-driver awards.

Jim is father to Terrence James (Dorita Y. Ferguson) Bolger and Susan Marie Bolger, both of Hermitage and grandfather to Sarah Catherine Pauline Bolger.

Jim was affectionately called Papa by grandchildren and Papa Bolger by their friends. He actively supported any endeavor by his grandchildren – from softball and baseball games, to Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts events, to the school choir and band. He was there for all the kids.

In addition to his parents, wife, Jim was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Terrance Bolger and five siblings, Elizabeth Bystry, Ernest Bolger, Myra Stroupe, Marie Mortimer and Martin Hawthorne.

Jim spent his leisure bowling, playing softball and playing cards, particularly euchre and pinochle.

He enjoyed listening to music, especially the Big Bands. He was an avid vegetable and flower gardener and loved his dogs and cats. He always had a funny joke or amusing story to share.

Jim spent his declining years in St. Paul Homes, Greenville. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Paul Homes and Southern Care Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday, July 5 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5 in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Interment will be held on Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.