James Connelly, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Connelly, 60, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon and South Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Connelly was born July 20, 1961, in Sharon, a son of the late Francis and Margaret (Sweeney) Connelly.

He was a 1980 graduate of Sharon High School and attended Penn State University, Shenango Campus. James earned his carpenter’s certificate from New Castle School of Trades and his HVAC technician’s certification from Spartanburg (South Carolina) Community College.

He honorably and proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a boatswain’s mate.

He spent most of his career working as a contractor and most recently was the maintenance supervisor at the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County. He was also a former member of the Pennsylvania Carpenters Union and loved to help others with their projects.

James was a former member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon and Jesus Our Risen Savior, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

He was active in the area’s youth athletics. James shared his love of sports by coaching wrestling at Sharon School District and the Kennedy Catholic Elementary program. He also coached the Sharon Colts football team and was a Sharon Little League umpire, earning the right to umpire at the regional all-star games.

Since moving back to the area from South Carolina, Jim loved spending time with his three grandchildren. He enjoyed nothing more than watching their activities and making countless memories.

He is survived by his wife, the former Brenda Tompkins, whom he married July 31, 1982; a son, James Connelly and his fiancée, Brittany Puhl, of Sharon; a daughter, Courtney Enderle and her wife, Julie, of Charlotte, North Carolina and three grandchildren, Cason Connelly, Colton Mastronikolas and Caelyn James Connelly. Also surviving are two sisters, Kathi Cole and her husband, George, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Rosemary Prample and her husband, Dennis, of Hermitage and three brothers, Francis Connelly and his wife, Karen, of Sharon, Shawn Connelly and his wife, Lori, of New Wilmington and William Connelly and his wife, Julie, of Bel Air, Maryland.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Families of the Wounded, PO Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23112.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, August 5 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Thomas Whitman, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

