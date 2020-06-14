James Clyde Kilgore, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Clyde “Jim” Kilgore, 83, formerly of Hermitage, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Paul’s Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania following a brief illness.

Mr. Kilgore was born June 5, 1937, in Sharon, the youngest of four children to the late Kenneth and Helen Howe-Kilgore.

In 1941, he and his family then moved into a newly built home on Wise Road in Hermitage and he later graduated from Hickory High School in 1955.

He then built his own family home behind this residence in 1971, where he lived until 2017.

In the late 1950’s, Jim began working as a technician at Weber Television in Sharon, until he later took over ownership of the business.

He enjoyed spending his summers at the Lilly and Weber cottages on Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, where he was an avid water skier. Jim also enjoyed traveling and once drove across the country in his 1966 red TR4A Triumph with his life-long friend, Melvin “Bud” Lilly.

On April 12, 1969, he married the former Diane Lee Verholek and together they had two children, Lee Ann in 1971 and Scott in 1974.

Jim continued his love of traveling with his wife and children. He also included the neighborhood in his travels and during one memorable summer vacation, he rented a van and took the entire gang of neighborhood children to Cedar Point. Jim also enjoyed gardening and creating elaborate Christmas light displays at his home.

He welcomed a grandson, Cullen Wester in 1998, and granddaughter, Analee Wester in 2000. He thoroughly enjoyed his new title of grandfather and spent many, many loving hours with them. Jim will always be remembered as an extremely generous and gentle man.

He is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann Kilgore-Wester and her husband, Aaron Wester; a granddaughter, Analee; grandson, Cullen, all of Greenville; a daughter-in-law, Maureen Kilgore, Hermitage; a nephew, Robert Verholek; a brother-in-law, Carl Verholek.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Kilgore in 2004; his son, Scott Kilgore in May of 2020; two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Kilgore; a sister, Virginia Moore.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of Pittsburgh, 2835 E Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

