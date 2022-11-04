HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Clair Robertson, 80, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with his wife, children, and family at his side Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Robertson was born January 3, 1942, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of James and Irene (Henderson) Robertson.

A 1959 graduate of Mohawk Area High School in New Castle, he also attended the New Castle Business School, the College of the Sequoias, Visalia, California; and Youngstown State University.

A proud veteran, Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1961-1965.

Jim retired as the president of Cattron Group International, Sharpsville, where he had worked for more than 35 years. Following retirement, he worked as a consultant for international businesses and private equity investment firms.

Jim was a former member of the New Castle Jaycees and served on the board of directors at Material Handling Industrial.

An outdoorsman, he loved spending his time outdoors hunting, especially at the family camp in Cambridge Springs, PA. Jim also loved traveling internationally and playing golf with friends.

His beloved wife of 55 years, Denise Lee (Miller) Robertson, whom he married February 4, 1967, survives at home in Hermitage.

Also surviving are a son, Mark A. Robertson, and his wife Constance, Hermitiage; a daughter, Monique A. Horvath, and her husband Jeffrey, Hermitage; two sisters, Diana Richards, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, and Phyllis Robertson, Mt. Jackson, Pennsylvania; a brother, Jack Robertson and his wife, Patricia, Venice, Florida; a granddaughter, Mazlyn Robertson, and two stepgrandchildren, Katelynn and Justen Horvath.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Robertson Family Charitable Fund, C/O Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH, 7 W. State St., Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in the funeral home with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland AL, Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

Entombment: St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.