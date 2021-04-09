James C. “Sonny” Meszaros, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James C. “Sonny” Meszaros, Jr., 73, of Sharon passed away early Friday morning, April 9, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Meszaros was born February 19, 1948, in Sharon, a son of the late James C. Meszaros, Sr. and Betty I. (Likens) Meszaros. A lifelong area resident, he attended Sharon schools.

For many years, Sonny worked as a truck driver for Sharon Paving Co. As a young man, he had a passion for working on classic sports cars and completing small autobody repair jobs in his spare time.

Most recently, Sonny enjoyed meeting up with friends at Standard Market, Sharon, to share good conversation while having a cup of coffee.

He is survived by three daughters; three sons; a sister, Cheryl (Bill) Sailar, Pulaski; a sister-in-law, Shirley Hinds, Grove City; several grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Meszaros; and a nephew, Shawn M. Sailar.

Calling hours will be 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

Interment: Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.