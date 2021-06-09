James “Buster” Fuqua, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Buster” Fuqua, 79, of New Castle passed away Monday afternoon June 7, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Fuqua was born November 20, 1941, in Amherst County, Virginia, a son of the late Edward and Carleen Rose Fuqua.

He graduated from Union High School in 1960, and also attended Youngstown State University.

As a young man, Buster worked at Rockwell Spring Div., and later at the New Castle Foundry. He then worked for Phil Fitts Ford, New Castle and retired from Primary Health Network, Sharon, where he worked as a driver.

Buster was an active member of the I.B.P.O.E. of Lawrence Co., Lodge 18. He also served as an A.S.A. umpire for many years and always enjoyed being at the ball fields.

Buster could always be seen in attendance at New Castle High School sporting events, cheering on the Red Hurricanes.

His wife, the former Diane Diamond, whom he married March 18, 1995, survives at home in New Castle.

Also surviving are two sons, Eugene Fuqua, Dallas, Texas and Octavius Clark, Sharon, Pennsylvania; two step-sons, Brandon Carter, New Castle and Joseph Carter, Cranberry Township; Bertha (Bernard) Davis, New Castle; several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Thornton and two brothers, Joseph and John Fuqua.

Memorial contributions may be sent to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh; online at https://www.givetochildrens.org/donatechp3.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Home Going Service will be immediately following at 4:00 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home.