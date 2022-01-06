MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James B. Neely, 89, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Neely was born April 25, 1932, in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James B. and Violet (Morris) Neely.

He graduated from Slippery Rock High School.

He worked his entire life as a general contractor. He began working for General Builders on Budd St., Sharon and later owned and operated Neely Construction. For many years, he also had a local paper route.

He was an avid fan of professional wrestling and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife, the former Delores Howard, whom he married February 14, 1967; a daughter, Theresa Neely, Masury; two sons, Rick Neely, Greenvill, and James Neely, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and five sisters, Marge Manilla, Norma Cominos and her husband Pete, all of Sharon, Eddie Hines, Iowa, Florence Lipford, Georgia and Helen, Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Guthrie; a son, William Neely; a sister, Virginia; and two brothers, Kenneth and Arthur Neely.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service Monday, January 10, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home.