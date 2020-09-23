James Andrew Danos, South Pymatuning Township, PA

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Andrew Danos, 30, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

James was born July 25, 1990, in Sharon, a son of George and Dian (Martell) Danos, Jr.

He attended Sharpsville High School and was a 2009 graduate of Keystone Charter School, Greenville.

He was employed by Seasonal Services Landscaping, Hermitage and was an independent contractor for the Herald Newspaper, Sharon.

An avid outdoorsman, James’ life revolved around hunting and fishing; he had a wealth of knowledge in the field and was considered a valuable resource to many of his friends. He was a member of Pennsylvania Fish and Field, Fish West Pennsylvania and a founding member of Keystone Outdoors. One of his proudest moments as a sportsman was when he was featured in an article of the Pennsylvania Game News, for his outstanding trophy deer shot in the Pymatuning State Park Propagation Area, Crawford County, Pennsylvania (PA Game News Magazine, October 2009 Issue, “The Pymatuning Monarch”).

James was someone who everyone could count on, no matter where or what he was involved in. Anyone who met him, loved to be around him and he will be missed by many.

He is survived by his parents, of South Pymatuning Township; two sisters, Leslie Farris and her husband, Stephen, of Concord Township, Ohio and Kimberly Beckman and her husband, Michael, of Hermitage; his paternal grandmother, Patricia Danos of Sharon; two nephews, Owen Lutz and Michael Beckman; many aunts, uncles and cousins and too many incredible friends to list.

James was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Marlene Martell; paternal grandfather, George Danos, Sr. and his closest hunting buddy, Smith, his black lab.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, Erie Chapter, 6297 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421.

There are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: