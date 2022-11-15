NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Reed, 84, of Neshannock Township passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Clen-Moore Place, New Castle.

James was born on March 21, 1938, in Volant, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Edgar and Frances (Flowers) Reed.

He was a 1957 graduate of Union High School and later attended Penn State University.

He was of the Methodist faith.

James committed his life to serving the community. He was the Police Chief of Neshannock Township for 25 years and then served as the Magisterial District Judge until his retirement at the age of 70.

He was a 32nd degree Free and Accepted Mason and a member of the Mahoning New Castle Lodge #243, as well as a member of the Tall Cedars and the ZemZem Shriner Club.

His beloved wife of 65 years, Emily (List) Reed, whom he married in July 1957, survives at home.

In addition to his wife, James is survived by two daughters, Barbara Sherman and Karen Parete and her husband, Frank; a son, Scott Reed and his wife, Kim; four granddaughters, Amber Rogan and her husband, David, Emily and Lindsey Parete and Taylor Shinholt and her husband, Nathan and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

In keeping with James’ wishes, all services will be held privately.

Interment will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

