HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. “Jim” Sheasley, 83, of Hermitage passed away peacefully surrounded by family late Sunday evening, February 26, 2023.

Jim was born May 8, 1939, on the family farm in Mercer, a son of Blaine Sheasley and Ellen (Finney) Sheasley King.

After beginning his schooling in a one-room schoolhouse, he later graduated from Lakeview High School in 1957. Throughout his life, he remained close to his childhood friends and enjoyed organizing and attending many high school reunions.

After briefly attending Youngstown State University, Jim joined the National Guard in 1962, serving his country for six years until being honorably discharged in 1968.

Jim married his beloved wife, Ann Marie (Geroni) Sheasley, on April 20, 1963, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. They enjoyed nearly 60 wonderful years together.

Jim was a founding member of the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage. He remained active at the parish throughout his life and served on the first school board of Notre Dame Parochial Grade School, where all three of his children attended.

For 20 years, Jim managed Wilson’s Appliance in Hermitage, and later became an owner of Kitchen and Bath World in Canfield, Ohio. At the age of 73, he retired from Kitchen and Bath World to continue his focus on serving the greater Shenango Valley community by volunteering at the Local Community Food Warehouse, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, and Joshua’s Haven, all in Sharon. Jim was also one of the founding members of the Hickory Optimist Club in Hermitage.

Jim enjoyed spending time and traveling with his children and grandchildren. Throughout his life, Jim was passionate about gardening and generously shared the fruits of his labor with family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ann, Hermitage; three children, Lisa Lemke (Marcus), Leonardtown, Maryland, Christian Sheasley (Lisa), Hilliard, Ohio, and Trista Vidovich (Anthony), Rockport, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Ian Sheasley, and Emma and Allison Vidovich; and a sister, Mary Ellen Collenette.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Young.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Polycystic Kidney (PKD) Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 – online at: pkdcure.org; or to any of the aforementioned food pantries to which Jim dedicated so much of his time.

An hour of visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Saturday, March 4, 2023 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at12 Noon Saturday, in the church, with Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.