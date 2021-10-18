James A. Gorsuch, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Gorsuch, 74, of Greenville passed away Monday evening, October 11, 2021, in Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio.

Mr. Gorsuch was born January 16, 1947, in Youngstown, OH, a son of the late James and Evelyn (Swogger) Gorsuch.

He was a 1965 graduate of Fitch High School, Austintown, Ohio; and also attended Kent State University.

In 2001, Jim retired as a plant foreman from Packard Electric Company, Warren, following 34 years of employment.

Jim was of the Presbyterian faith.

An outdoorsman, he was an avid hunter, camper and also enjoyed riding his four-wheeler. A family man, Jim loved having the entire family over for cookouts and swimming.

His wife, the former Dolores Young, whom he married April 11, 1997, survives at home.

Also surviving are three daughters, Gina Horlacher (Paul), Greenville; Lisa Cope and Jamie Gorsuch and a son, James Gorsuch, all of Warren, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by an infant grandchild.

Calling hours will be from noon – 2:00 p.m. Friday October 22, 2021 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

