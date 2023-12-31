HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Gibson, 61, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, December 29, 2023.

Mr. Gibson was born November 5, 1962, in Farrell, a son of the late James L. and Paulina (Dobrovolski) Gibson.

A 1980 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, he also earned a bachelor’s degree from Thiel College, Greenville.

Jim honorably served in the U.S. Army for 16 years. A helicopter pilot, he was stationed in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm and flew many missions during the conflict.

Prior to serving in the military, Jim served as a State Trooper in Connecticut, which led him to flight school.

Following his military service, he operated several businesses, but his love for horses and farming inspired him to establish Trails End Conservancy in Hermitage. The nonprofit enabled him to combine his passions for military service and the love of horses. Trails End offers several programs to improve the lives of local veterans and the horses housed at their farm.

A family man, Jim dedicated his life to caring for his wife and their son.

His wife of 39 years, Lisa M. (Perfilio) Gibson, whom he married on May 5, 1984, survives at their home in Hermitage.

Jim is also survived by a son, James M. Gibson (Sarah), Lexington, Virginia; two grandchildren, James L. and Rose L. Gibson; a brother, Norman D. Clark (Patricia), Hermitage; his mother-in-law, Laurette A. Perfilio, Sharpsville; a sister-in-law, Lynne McCrillis (Lee), Greenville; two nieces, Jennifer and Lauren; and a nephew, Justin.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Perfilio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Trails End Conservancy, 2535 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday (1-2-2024) at the Greenville VFW Post 3374, 54 Conneaut Lake Rd., Greenville. Military honors will be rendered at 7:00 p.m. by the Greenville VFW Honor Guard.

