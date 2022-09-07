HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn “Jackie” Ziskay, 90, of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Ziskay was born August 7, 1932, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Jean (Bridges) Holmes.

She was a 1950 graduate of Washington ( Pennsylvania) High School.

She spent 27 years as a sales associate for the former Sears department store in the Shenango Valley Mall. Later, she was employed as a receptionist at Styling One and It’s All About You, both in Hermitage.

In 1968, Jackie joined Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon.

She enjoyed playing in card clubs, gambling and bowling. She bowled in a league until she was 80 years old. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was ecstatic to receive a 90th birthday card from the Rooney family.

She is survived by her husband, William Ziskay, whom she married November 18, 1986; two daughters, Debra Boardley of Westerville, Ohio and Patricia Evans and her husband, John, of Sharon; two sons, Thomas “Tab” Boardley of Lexington, Virginia and Mark Boardley and his wife, Karen, of Hermitage; a stepdaughter, Shelley Sant and her husband, Steve, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; a stepson, Bill Ziskay and his wife, Diana, of Ocean View, Delaware; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by a son, Keith Boardley; two sisters, Betty Marie Davis and Shirley Holmes and a brother, John Holmes.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, at www.LLS.org.

There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, in Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., Hermitage, with Rev. Denny Blauser, pastor, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

