HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline “Jackie” Shaffer, 93, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 4, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148; or St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at noon, Thursday, May 5, 2023 in the funeral home, with Rev. David Coul, pastor of Hickory United Methodist Church, officiating.