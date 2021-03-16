Jacqueline Heflick, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Heflick, 68, of Transfer, formerly of Sharon, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Heflick was born February 6, 1953, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John Henry and Patricia Dahl (Oharah) Snow.

She was a 1971 graduate of Mercer High School and earned an associate degree from Penn State Shenango Campus.

Jacqueline was employed by the Mercer County Assistance Office, retiring as a caseworker with more than 25 years of service.

Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, playing games, working on puzzles and reading.

Jacqueline was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Patricia Dahl Knox, of Sharon and Sandra Spaulding and her husband Jeremy, of Transfer; a son, Rodney Moore, of Greenville; twelve grandchildren, Amber and Celeste Moore, Autumn (Dustin) Gitzen, Michelle and Sandy Hammons, Myka, Isabella and Alyssa Roberts, Zachary, Jayden and Adam Spaulding, and Christopher Janiel and six great grandchildren, Aubrey Glass, Brooklyn Williams, London Hall, Ariah Gitzen, Scarlett Perozich and Gavin Hammons.

Also surviving are two sisters, Peggy Ice, of Grove City, and Kathleen Blair and her husband Gary, of Jackson Center; and a brother, John Snow, of Grove City.

In addition to her parents, Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Heflick, whom she married July 22, 1980; and two brothers, Orville and James Snow.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Disabled American Veterans, at www.DAV.org

Calling hours will be 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday (03/18/2021) in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Rd., Hermitage.

Funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, in the church, with Rev. Aaron Lego, pastor, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Jacqueline Heflick, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.