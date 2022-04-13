NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline D. Jarrett, 84, of New Wilmington passed away early Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022, in the Lakes at Jefferson, Mercer.



Mrs. Jarrett was born September 22, 1937, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Hilean (Reardon) Terpack.



A homemaker for most of her life, Jackie worked at the former A&P Department Store in downtown Sharon prior to the birth of her children.



Jackie was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Mercer.



An exceptional cook and baker, she also enjoyed working outdoors in her flower garden and crafting, especially cross-stitch, crochet and needlepoint. Jackie also loved exercising and particularly liked taking long walks outdoors with her friends.



Her husband of 62 years, Walter Jarrett, whom she married November 7, 1959, in St. Ann’s Church, Farrell, preceded her in death December 10, 2021.



Jackie is survived by two sons, Walter Allen Jarrett, Mercer and Gregory D. Jarrett (Diane Pears), Sharpsville and three grandchildren, Kelly, Brianna and Samantha Jarrett.



In addition to her parents and husband, Jackie was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Hippley and Patricia Borawski and two brothers, John and Charlie Terpack.



Calling hours will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, April 15, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.



Interment: Carpenter Cemetery, Mercer.

