SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob Michael “Jake” Flack, 87, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday evening, November 29, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Flack was born on November 22, 1936, in Farrell, a son of the late Jacob and Mary (Balluch) Flack.

He was a 1954 graduate of Farrell High School.

Jake was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Greenville.

Jake owned and operated a Snyder’s Potato Chip distribution center in Sharpsville. He serviced the Mercer and Crawford Counties for more than 30 years.

He had a deep passion for hunting, fishing and boating. He and his family shared countless memories on the water, which led to him becoming a Charter Captain on Lake Erie. Jake guided guests for perch and walleye out of Sandusky, Ohio.

An avid bowler, he participated in many leagues and operated the Reynolds Bowling Lanes for five years.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Natalie Colecchi, whom he married on July 5, 1958; a daughter, Justine Tuttle, Hermitage; a sister, Mary Ann Scaggs, Maryland and his pride and joy, three grandchildren, David Jacob Tuttle, Abigail Tuttle and her husband, Ryan Jakubek and Jacqueline Zizzi and her husband, Trevor and three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Evelyn and Antonio Jacob Zizzi.

In addition to his parents; Jake was preceded in death by three sisters, Eleanor Cashier, Theresa “Terri” Chauka and Anna Ross; two brothers, Michael and Richard Flack.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at www.StJude.org

There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

