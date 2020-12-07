Jack L. Danielson, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jack L. Danielson, 86, of Jefferson Township, Mercer, previously from Hermitage, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson’s Plus (MSA) and dementia.

He was born June 27, 1934 in Sharon to George H. and Edna Mae (Beven) Danielson, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Henrietta (Bodendorfer) Danielson of 55 years; his daughter, Denise Moore and his son-in-law, Del; his grandson, Erik; his granddaughter, Hallie and her fiancé, Corey Powell and their fur babies, Duncan, CJ, Jasper, Monty, Jax and Niko, with whom he made his home with and he adored. He is also survived by his son, Tod (Pam) Danielson of Kingwood, Texas and his daughter, Tammi Danielson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, George D. Danielson and his sister, Lois J. Macaluso.

He served six months active duty and six years in the reserves of the U.S. Army.

He was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation and was later chosen to relocate to Muncie, Indiana to open their new plant. He later returned to the area and worked as a nursing home administrator. He and his wife then began their next adventure by opening their own floral shop and greenhouses in Zelienople.

He was fortunate to be able to retire at 53 and enjoyed many years of adventure, travel and family time. He loved Pittsburgh sports, The Weather Channel, Game Show Network and ice cream.

As per Jack’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack’s name to the Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.