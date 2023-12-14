BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ivan Podgorscak, 85, of North Beaver Township passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023, in his home, following a long battle with dementia.

Mr. Podgorscak was born May 22, 1938, in Yugoslavia, now Croatia, the sixth child of Josef and Anka (Relich) Podgorscak. While in school, he learned to play chess and became quite proficient, entering many tournaments. Ivan was also a talented soccer player and competed on teams in Croatia, Italy, and Chile. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1971.

Always busy, Ivan was a hard worker and wonderful provider, working until he was 70.

He loved a party, whether a picnic, wedding, or family gathering, and also enjoyed those held by his neighbors. Ivan will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

His beloved wife of 48 years, Verna (Walker) Podgorscak, whom he married March 15, 1975, survives at their home in North Beaver Township.

Also left to mourn his loss are two daughters, Wendi Balog (Rick), Columbiana, Ohio, and Kristy Podgorscak (Eric Garabrandt), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a son, Steve Podgorscak (Rosie), Fresno, California; three grandchildren, Stephen (Erin), Devin and Ivanna; two step-grandchildren, Alyssa (George) and Brett (Danielle); and three bonus grandchildren, Carson, Sawyer, and Emerson. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ivan was preceded in death by four sisters; four brothers; and one grandson, Alex.

The family wishes to thank the staff of UPMC Jameson, Mercy, and Hospice. They would also like to thank Amber and Sharon of the hospice team, as well as Linda from Challenges. Finally, a special thanks to North Beaver Fire and Police, and Medivac and Noga Ambulance for their kindness and quick response.

In keeping with Ivan’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

