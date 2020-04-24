Irma H. Mackin, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio Irma H. Mackin (nee Kopp), 96, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center , Masury, Ohio.

Mrs. Mackin, the tenth of eleven children, was born March 10, 1924, in Campbell, Ohio, to John and Mary (Vegso) Kopp.

A 1942 graduate of Struthers High School, she married William Mackin December 23, 1943.

An outgoing and fun-loving woman, Irma enjoyed her family, her friends, and eating out, and she never passed up an opportunity to share a joke or laugh at one.

A devout Catholic, she was a longtime active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where she participated in the activities of the church as often as her health permitted.

Irma was preceded in death by her husband William Mackin and her daughter Kathleen Horning.

She is survived by daughters Janet Irvin (Gregg) of Springboro, Ohio and Frances Appod of Dundalk, Maryland and by sons Richard Mackin, Farrell, Pennsylvania; Walter Mackin, Sandy Valley, Nevada; David Mackin (Karen), Vienna, Ohio; and Thomas Mackin (Jasna), San Luis Obispo, California. She is also survived by eighteen grandchildren: Dana Vonlanthen (Rene), Melissa Simmerman (Michael), Mark Horning (Malissa), Josh Horning (Rachel), Amanda Horning, John Appod (Tionie), Richard Mackin, James Mackin (Lisa), William Mackin (Linda), Melanie Erdelyi (Jason), Michelle Ciuppa (Michael), Ian Mackin (Megan), Shawn Mackin (Vicki), Beth Cornelius (Don), Michael Mackin (Gina), Jason Ott, Matejas Mackin and Lukas Mackin and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Chapel of St. Rose Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. officiated by the Reverend Thomas Whitman and livestreamed for family and friends at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Due to the current pandemic situation, no viewing will be held. A celebration of Irma’s life will be held when circumstances permit large gatherings.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.