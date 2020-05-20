Irene C. Ream, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene C. Ream, formerly of Hermitage, passed away at 9:41 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio. She was 94.

Mrs. Ream was born June 3, 1925, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Zuzanna (Demko) Guzey.

She was a graduate of Duquesne High School, Pittsburgh and attended Stanford (CA) University.

Moving to Hermitage in 1959, Irene was a homemaker and a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Sharon.

She was a volunteer for many years at the former Sharon General Hospital where she was a member and past president of its Ladies Auxiliary.

Irene was a gifted athlete who excelled at golf and bowling. She belonged to many leagues throughout her life and was the first woman to record a hole-in-one at the former Leeland Golf Course in Hermitage. She will be remembered by many as the “silver haired lady” driving a convertible with her golf clubs in the back seat. Years earlier, Irene enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong and other card games. She was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Surviving are: a daughter, Karen Bestic and her husband Gregory, of Canfield, Ohio; two sons, Les Ream and his wife Susan, of Hermitage, and Jeffrey Ream and his wife Dawn, of Avon, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Adam Bestic and his wife Meagan, Aaron Bestic and his wife Amanda, Christopher Ream and his wife Jessica, Garen Ream and his wife Loretta, Matthew Ream and his fiancé Pang, Zachary Ream and Chris Ream and four great grandchildren, Ainsley, Lincoln, Shepard and Augustus.

Besides her parents, Irene was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Marsh and Helen Samuelson; a brother, William “Bill” Guzey and her former husband, Frank Ream.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/); or to a charity of the donors choice.

Private service.

Interment: Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.