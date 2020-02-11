Irene (Brown) Hambrick, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene (Brown) Hambrick, 92, of New Castle went home to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020.

Mrs. Hambrick was born November 13, 1927, in Lincoln Co., Mississippi, a daughter of the late Homer and Lydia (Dunn) Brown.

Irene was employed by Double R Enterprises, New Castle, where she worked as a finisher for many years. She later worked as a school monitor at Lockley Elementary School, New Castle.

Irene was a member of the House of Prayer, C.O.G.I.C, New Castle and enjoyed participating in the local Paul Laurence Dunbar Poetry Society.

Her beloved husband, Gaird S. Hambrick, whom she married July 2, 1975, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Ilona Gardner, of New Castle; two sons, Michael (Dana) Hambrick, of Niles, Ohio and Gary Hambrick, of New Castle; two sisters, Christine Harris, of Indianapolis, Indiana and Gloria Scott, of Las Vegas, Nevada and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Walker; a son, Alonzo Cooper; five sisters, Ernestine Brown, Dorothy Holms, Corinelis Smith, Verola Mae Brown and Bertelle Brown and four brothers, Bruce, James, Pete and John Brown.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle and from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday, February 14, 2020 in House of Prayer, C.O.G.I.C., 703 Sampson St., New Castle.

Home Going Celebration will be held at 12 Noon Friday, February 14, 2020in the church, with Rev. Renee Franklin and Apostle Jacqueline Powell, officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.