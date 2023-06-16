MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene B. Fortine, 94, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, June 16, 2023, in the Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, Masury.

Mrs. Fortine was born on July 6, 1928, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Julia (Verecka) Sorokach.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1946 and was extremely proud of her Farrell roots.

A dedicated homemaker, Irene also worked as a telephone operator. She ultimately retired as a switchboard operator from the Osteopathic Hospital, which is now UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Irene was of the Catholic faith.

She loved to travel with her husband to Las Vegas and attend the race track. She also looked forward to getting together with the “girls” to play cards.

Her husband of 72 years, Frank Fortine, whom she married on September 18, 1948, passed away on October 25, 2020.

She is survived by a daughter, Arlene (Ray) Repko of West Middlesex; four grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Repko, Katie (John) Sabo, Heather (Chris) Hoopes and Mike Fortine and five great-grandchildren, Zoë, Easton, Max, Maise and Austin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by her son, Gary Fortine; a sister, Margaret Malkar and two brothers, Michael Shayne and John Sorokach.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, with Rev. John Hindman, as celebrant.

Interment, St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

