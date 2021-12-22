FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ilija “Eli” Matijevich, 58, of Farrell passed away early Saturday morning, December 18, 2021, in Cleveland Clinic Hospital.

Mr. Matijevich was born June 30, 1963, in Sharon, a son of the late Milan and Djuka (Bjegovic) Matijevich.

He was a 1981 graduate of Farrell High School.

Prior to sustaining injuries in an automobile accident, Eli worked as a concrete finisher in Atlanta, Georgia, Southern California and locally throughout the Shenango Valley.

Eli was of the Serbian Orthodox Faith.

Known for his great sense of humor, Eli’s greatest joy in life was making others laugh and helping them to enjoy their lives. He also enjoyed traveling back to California and Chicago with family and friends.

Eli is survived by a sister, Judy Matijevich, Champion, Ohio; three brothers, Momcilo Matijevich (Michaeline), West Middlesex; Milan Matijevich (Patti), Farrell, Pennsylvania and Branko Matijevic (Nancy), Bazetta, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Kim Matijevich, Cortland, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Eli was preceded in death by his brother Steve Matijevich.

In keeping with his wishes, all services were held privately.

Interment: St. John Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.