SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Miletta, 90, of Sharon, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 16, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Miletta was born April 19, 1931, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Luigi and Rose (Capparelli) Miletta.

She was a 1949 graduate of Farrell High School.

She retired in 1988, after 36 years as a telephone operator. She began her career with Bell Telephone, Sharon where she worked for 25 years. At the closing of the Sharon office in 1977, she was transferred to the Youngstown Office where she worked more than 11 years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Ida was a member of Resurrection Church, An Episcopal Congregation, Hermitage.

She is survived by two nieces, Marilee Miletta and her spouse, Raymond, of Hermitage and Renee Miletta and her spouse, Tiffany, of Hermitage and many special cousins.

In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine and Lena R. Miletta; a brother, Samuel L. Miletta and his wife, Mary and a nephew, John Miletta.

Respecting Ida’s wishes, there are no public services.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangments handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.