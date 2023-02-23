NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hugh M. Pape, Sr., 79, of Hillsville, Pennsylvania, Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, and Friend, passed away on February 22, 2023, following an extended illness.

Mr. Pape was born on November 24, 1943, in New Castle, a son of the late Christopher and Helen (Quinn) Pape.

On February 20, 1965, he married his beloved wife, Jacqueline McConahy. She survives at home.

Hugh worked as an HVAC technician for Clayton Heating and Cooling in Youngstown, retiring following 30 years of service.

An outdoors enthusiast, he loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman Association in Hillsville. Hugh’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Laura (John, Sr.) Sackin, Hugh, Jr. (Kathy) Pape, David (Renee’) Pape, Steven (Wendy) Pape, and Patrick Pape; three sisters, Joann (Bill) Lavender, Carol Moses, and Maureen Duncan; thirteen grandchildren, John (Amber) Sackin, Jr., Amber (Owen) Meanor, Dakota Cameron, Haley Gurneal, Montana Pape, Sydnee Pape, Jake Pape, Kaidan Pape, Kameron, Jebedia, A.J. (Sara) Corso, Patrick (Brooke) Corso, and Thomas (Savanah) Corso; and five great-grandchildren, John Sackin, III, Carmelina Meanor, Nathan Sackin, Logan Meanor, and Jameson Corso.

In addition to his parents, Hugh was preceded in death by his four brothers, Robert, Edward, Thomas, and James.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Mahoning Sportsman’s Association, 3839 W Main St., Hillsville, PA 16132.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls St., New Castle, PA 16101. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuenralHomeandCrematory.com

A blessing service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in the funeral home, with Rev. Aaron Kriss, officiating.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Castle.