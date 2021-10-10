Hubert J. O’Brien, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hubert J. O’Brien, Jr., “Hugh, Hubie”, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, October 8, 2021, following a courageous three-year battle with ALS. Hugh was 68.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on December 26, 1952, to Hubert and Mary (Roper) O’Brien.

Throughout his lifetime, Hubie embraced the joys, benefits and challenges of being the middle child from a close-knit family of nine children.

He graduated from Kennedy Christian High School in 1971 and maintained close relationships with many of his classmates. Hubie continued his education at Robert Morris University. He graduated with honors while earning a BSBA degree in accounting.

For the next 2 ½ years and while still pursuing his CPA credentials, he affiliated with the Pittsburgh office of Touche Ross. That experience prepared him well for his 21-year career as Auditor and Controller for Universal Rundle in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Hugh would frequently comment that some of his fondest memories were those of his “family” at UR. When UR ceased operations, he took on Controller positions at Steel Trucking in Wheatland and Dean Foods in South Pymatuning Township and closed out his working career at Werner Co. in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Throughout his career, Hugh belonged to several professional associations including both the Pennsylvania and American Institutes of Certified Public Accountants.

Hugh, a devout Catholic, held leadership positions at the Church of Notre Dame, where he and his wife, Annette, have been members for over four decades.

To all, he was a generous, compassionate and considerate man who exuded love for family and a zest for life. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He could be at home anywhere, whether that be hunting in the woods with family and friends, riding down the road on his motorcycle, or taking in the peace and tranquility of a golf course. Hugh’s love of golf began when he was a young lad caddying for his dad and uncles. He would later credit that experience for his knowledge and respect of the game. He had a lifelong affinity for the game of baseball from his participation in Little League to his continued play during his college years. Ironically, one of Hugh’s heroes was the great Lou Gehrig who also suffered from this incurable disease. He was a zealous fan of the game—though he admitted to having an interesting love/hate relationship with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hugh’s greatest joy was his involvement and attendance in his children and grandchildren’s lives whether it be their sports and activities or the numerous family vacations. He strove to attend them all since he was their beloved Dad and Pop Pop.

Besides his parents, Hugh was predeceased by his in-laws, Raymond and Margaret St. John.

He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Annette St. John O’Brien, to whom he was happily married for 46 years. Also surviving are his three children, Natalie (Scot) Campbell of Sharpsville, Kimberly O’Brien of Sharpsville and Ian O’Brien (Kelly Varsho) of Sharon; his three grandchildren, Staff Sergeant Alexander O’Brien, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Liam and Rory Campbell, of Sharpsville; his siblings, Mary Alice (Fred) Lamm of Durham, North Carolina, Patricia (James) Scharville of Poland, Ohio, Joyce (Robert) Schuster of Sharon, Mark O’Brien of Sharon, Michael (Roni) O’Brien of Farrell, Margaret (Albert) Rock of Farrell, Kevin (Allison) O’Brien of West Chester, Pennsylvania and William (Lauri) O’Brien of Bethel, Alaska; the St. John family relatives and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Hubie asked his immediate family to extend, on his behalf, a heart-felt thank you to family and friends who contributed to the ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania. Those donations afforded the Association the means to provide physical and emotional support as well as specialized equipment needed to care for those with this disease. In addition to the association, a most sincere thank you goes out to Amedisys Hospice and the Golden Caregivers.

Thank you to our family and friends for all the prayers, cards, food, chocolates and scratch offs so lovingly sent and so gratefully appreciated. You made a positive and caring impact in Hugh’s life.



Memorial contributions would be deeply appreciated to the ALS Association of Western PA, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209 or to Buhl Park Corportion, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

