Howard T. Mellott, Jr., Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Howard T. Mellott, Jr., of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday evening, August 9, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 70.

Mr. Mellott was born June 5, 1949, in Sharon, a son of the late Howard and Janet (Reffner) Mellott. A lifelong area resident, he attended Hickory High School, Hermitage.

In 2015, Howard retired from Wheatland Tube Company, Wheatland, where he worked in various capacities for more than 44 years.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Howard was a member of American Legion Post 299, Sharon and the Rod and Gun Club Inc., Lowellville, Ohio.

He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, trapping and most of all, riding his motorcycle. Howard cherished the time he spent with family, especially his grandchildren.

His wife, the former Sandra “Sandi” Yavorsky, whom he married March 30, 1968, passed away May 31, 2017.

He is survived by three daughters, Andrea Winner and her husband, Eric, Greenville; Melanie Mellott and April Mellott and her companion, Ken Zagger, all Hermitage; two sons, Howard Mellott III, Hermitage and Steven Mellott and his companion, Cheryl Harshbarger, Greenville; three sisters, Loretta (Tom) Johnson, Mercer, Rose (Tom) Morris, West Middlesex and Laurie (Kevin) Mulhall, Texas; a brother, Martin (Pam) Mellott, Hermitage; 13 grandchildren, Briana, Andre, Tyriq (whom he raised), Jamera, James, Jr., Alexandria, Rayna, Marissa, Christopher, Brittany, Gage, Tyler and Kyla and a great-grandson, Daxton.

Besides his wife and parents, Howard was preceded in death by a sister, Tracy Mellott and four brothers-in-law, Frank and William Yavorksy, John Gongloff and Charles Totten.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13 in the funeral home, with Rev. Deborah Sanders, officiating.

Interment will be held at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.