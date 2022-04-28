HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Howard James “Duke” Nagle, Sr., 87, of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, April 24, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Duke, born November 15, 1934, in Oil City, P ennsylvania, was the son of the late Howard Orlando and Eva Golden (Wood) Nagle.

He was a 1952 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1952 to 1956, achieved the rank of Sergeant, and was trained as an aviation mechanic. He recalled his military years as the highlight of his young adulthood. Upon his honorable discharge, he pursued a career as a dental lab technician, took immense pride in his work and eventually owned and operated Nagle Dental Laboratories in Hermitage until retiring at the age of 83.

Duke’s family was his number one priority; family values, education and a strong work ethic were core traits he and his wife, Victoria, instilled in their children. At his 63rd wedding anniversary, he could proudly look back at years of fond memories and accomplishments shared with his family.

Duke was fearless and adventurous, drove and repaired racecars, enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid hunter and had the skill of fixing “anything”.

He was a member of the American Legion, Post #299, Sharon; the Hickory Bowling League; a founder and officer of the Shenango Valley Underwater Rescue Unit, a coach for Mercer minor and little league baseball organizations and a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America.

He is survived by his beloved and dedicated wife, Victoria Mudrinich Nagle, whom he married on October 18, 1958; two daughters, Kim Marie Nagle-Haines (Robert), Erie, P ennsylvania and Victoria Lynn Nagle, Raleigh, North Carolina; three sons, Dr. Howard James Nagle, Jr. (Jamie), Canfield, Ohio, Dr. Christopher John Nagle (Kimberly), Hermitage and Dr. Douglas Jay Nagle, Richfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Nicolena, Alyssa, Alexander, Chelsea, Erin, Christopher and Lauren; one great-grandchild, Paisleigh and two sisters, Shirley Schultz, Hermitage and Kay Joyce Fischer, Wellington, Florida.

In addition to his parents, Duke was preceded in death by his caring grandmother, Melissa Clark Nagle, and stepmother, Rosemary E. Nagle.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home, immediately following calling hours.

