NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Holly Ann “NaeNae” Mason, 60, of New Castle, passed away Saturday morning, April 2, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She left us while sleeping peacefully.

Ms. Mason was born on December 13, 1961, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, a daughter of Joseph and Barbara (McNaul) Mason.

Holly graduated from Bellingham High School in 1979 and was employed as a CNA for many years.

Holly never had children of her own, but treated her nieces and nephews as if they were her children and enjoyed attending pageants with her nieces. Holly loved fashion, the arts and dancing to her favorite music.

Always putting others before herself, Holly’s loving and compassionate personality meshed well with her silly and outgoing side. Holly nicknamed herself “Panther” which symbolized her power, beauty and grace.



In addition to her parents, Holly is survived by four sisters, Tammie “Trixie” Mostyn, Leslie Mason, Michelle Mason and Christina Delucia; three brothers, Joshua Mason, whom is her twin, Jermey Mason and Joseph Mason, Jr.; many nieces and nephews including; Kayla Douglass, Krystal Mravintz and Amy Mason and a cat, whom she treated like a daughter, Penelope.

Holly was preceded in death by a sister, Heidi Mason.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation; online at https://www.parkinson.org/.



Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 12:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

The family will be hosting a time of gathering and fellowship at Skyview Towers Community Center, 219 N. Beaver St., New Castle, following the memorial service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.



Holly had a saying we will all remember ;

“Don’t cry for me. I’m where I belong. and try to stay strong. Don’t cry for me. on the other side. Don’t cry for me. I am not alone. to welcome me home. for I have no fear. and Jesus took my tears. Don’t cry for me. This is not the end. when we meet again.” She will be remembered for her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and care she had for everyone.