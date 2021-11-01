Hildegard “Kitty” Opsahl, South Pymatuning Township, PA

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hildegard “Kitty” Opsahl, 91, of South Pymatuning Township, formerly a longtime resident of Port Washington, Wisconsin, passed away early Saturday morning, October 30, 2021, in her residence.

Mrs. Opsahl was born November 2, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Otto and Martha (Seeger) Krueger. She was raised and educated in Milwaukee.

Primarily a homemaker, Kitty also worked for Sears Roebuck Co., Detroit, Michigan.

Kitty was a member of the Youngstown Ohio Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Kitty served as president of the Wisconsin Women’s Club and loved to play Bridge with her husband, Douglas. She also loved to cook.

Her husband, Douglas E. Opsahl, whom she married July 21, 1948, preceded her in death December 21, 1994.

Kitty is survived by a daughter, Karen A. Novak, with whom she made her home in South Pymatuning Township, a granddaughter, Amy E. Merchant and great-granddaughter, Madalyn Russell, also of South Pymatuning Township.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kitty was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Daniel A. Novak.

All services will be held privately.

Interment will be in Transfer Cemetery.

