Herman C. Braatz, Jr. Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Herman C. Braatz, Jr., 88, of New Castle passed away peacefully Thursday evening, June 13, 2019, in the Grove at New Wilmington.

Mr. Braatz was born July 23, 1930, in New Castle, a son of the late Herman C. Braatz, Sr. and Hazel J. (Clymer) Braatz.

He was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of New Castle High School, where he played the clarinet and saxophone in the marching band.

A well-respected millwright, Herman was employed be The Pennsylvania Engineering Corperation (PECOR), New Castle, for 41 years.

Herman was a member of New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, which he helped construct and was previously a member of Second United Presbyterian Church, both of New Castle.

An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, he was also a longtime season ticket holder the Laurel Spartan Varsity Football Team and enjoyed attending the games with his wife, Betty. In addition to his love for jazz music, he also enjoyed woodworking. Herman often constructed birdhouses to encourage the nesting of different birds for his interest in birdwatching. Most importantly, he loved taking trips to Oklahoma to visit his wife’s family and spending time with his grandchildren.

His beloved wife of 69 years, the former Betty Clymer, survives at The Grove in New Wilmington. Also surviving are two daughters, Linda J. Klenotic and Betsy (Abdul) Amudi, all of New Castle; a son, Roy (Amy) Braatz of Poland, Ohio; two sisters, Shirley Sines of New Castle and Dorothy Clymer of Guthrie, Oklahoma and five grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and Howard Braatz and a sister, Reva Stock.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road, New Castle, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Bill Humley, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.